LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - Ukraine has made tentative plans to
return to the international bond markets, according to sources,
though a transaction is not imminent.
The sovereign is in the early stages of planning and has
mandated banks, though sources said no deal will be possible
until the conflict with Russia de-escalates.
On Tuesday, the IMF suggested the Ukraine government plans
to a cover a USD1.1bn shortfall with a sovereign debt issue
later this year.
Tim Ash, head of EM research, ex-Africa, at Standard Bank,
however poured scorn on those plans. "The IMF is living in cloud
cuckoo land, talking about market access for Ukraine this year,"
he said. "The main question being asked by investors is when,
not if, Ukraine will be forced to restructure/re-profile its
debt ratios."
All of Ukraine's outstanding US dollar bonds are trading at
above 10%, with its bonds due September 2015 quoted at a yield
of 14.39%, according to Tradeweb.
Ukraine was last in the bond market in May, when it raised
USD1bn through a five-year deal that was backed by the US
government.
