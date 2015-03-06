* Sovereign bonds bounce after rates hike
* New IMF disbursement expected soon
* Sub-sovereign issuers struggle to repay debts
By Michael Turner
LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - A bounce in Ukraine's bonds off
recent lows was tempered this week by the emergence of a slew of
potential credit events from the country's sub-sovereign issuers
as the economic wreckage from the conflict with Russia is laid
bare.
Ukraine's sovereign curve rallied two points after the
central bank took drastic action on Tuesday to rein in inflation
and put a floor on the hryvnia's fall by raising its benchmark
refinancing rate to 30% from 19.5%.
While the move means Ukraine has the highest interest rates
in the world, the currency subsequently strengthened, boosting
GDP in US dollar terms, and making investors more hopeful the
sovereign will only need to extend its debt maturities rather
than restructure.
In addition, parliament passed a swathe of bills, including
pension reforms and utility price hikes, paving the way for the
IMF to start disbursing a new US$17.5bn bailout programme.
"All necessary boxes have been ticked before the IMF
executive board meeting," said Nomura in a research note. "We
doubt that the board will further delay aid disbursements."
But any sense of optimism was cooled by the City of Kiev
announcing a restructuring, while investors are fretting about
upcoming redemptions for poultry producer MHP and Ukreximbank.
Analysts say these stressed situations are just the tip of the
iceberg.
"Due to a very strained liquidity situation in the country,
a substantial amount of debt is going to have to be
restructured," said Richard Segal, a credit analyst at
Jefferies.
Kiev is due to start negotiations with creditors about its
two dollar bonds. The first is a US$250m 8% November 2015 note,
while the other is a US$300m 9.375% July 2016 bond. Kiev did not
specify the debt that would be restructured.
CONCERN
State-run export-import bank Ukrexim has also been flagged
as a concern. "A key near-term risk is upcoming maturity of the
Ukrexim bank bond, currently trading at a price implying about a
50% probability of it not being paid," said Adam Slater, a
senior economist at Oxford Economics.
The US$750m 8.375% note comes due on April 27. It was
trading at a cash price of 80 to yield 131.347% on Friday,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Private sector entities are also struggling. Moody's has
warned that MHP might not be able to refinance a bond due next
month as the firm is relying on meeting the stringent
requirements of an undrawn International Finance Corporation
loan to meet the debt obligations.
Agro-industrial company MHP has a US$235m 10.25% bond due on
April 29. The firm agreed a US$200m loan facility with the IFC
last June that would be used to finance the redemption, though
most of the funds have not yet been dispersed.
MHP received US$40m from the IFC in January and is expecting
to get the rest in March and April.
"This is plan A and we do not have any other plan in place,"
said Anastasiya Sobotyuk, head of investor relations at MHP. "We
understand that the IFC sticks to its obligations."
The firm has taken steps to shield the IFC loan from
Ukraine's economic problems. This includes staggering drawing
the funds and moving the funding offshore, Sobotyuk said.
The biggest challenge for MHP is that the IFC may decide not
to complete the financing, according to Moody's.
"There still remains a high degree of uncertainty over the
availability of this loan," said Moody's in a research note.
The bonds were trading at a cash price of 98 on Thursday,
according to Thomson Reuters prices.
"There were some investors who panicked," said Sobotyuk. "We
understand that times are not easy."
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)