* Sovereign bonds bounce after rates hike

* New IMF disbursement expected soon

* Sub-sovereign issuers struggle to repay debts

By Michael Turner

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - A bounce in Ukraine's bonds off recent lows was tempered this week by the emergence of a slew of potential credit events from the country's sub-sovereign issuers as the economic wreckage from the conflict with Russia is laid bare.

Ukraine's sovereign curve rallied two points after the central bank took drastic action on Tuesday to rein in inflation and put a floor on the hryvnia's fall by raising its benchmark refinancing rate to 30% from 19.5%.

While the move means Ukraine has the highest interest rates in the world, the currency subsequently strengthened, boosting GDP in US dollar terms, and making investors more hopeful the sovereign will only need to extend its debt maturities rather than restructure.

In addition, parliament passed a swathe of bills, including pension reforms and utility price hikes, paving the way for the IMF to start disbursing a new US$17.5bn bailout programme.

"All necessary boxes have been ticked before the IMF executive board meeting," said Nomura in a research note. "We doubt that the board will further delay aid disbursements."

But any sense of optimism was cooled by the City of Kiev announcing a restructuring, while investors are fretting about upcoming redemptions for poultry producer MHP and Ukreximbank. Analysts say these stressed situations are just the tip of the iceberg.

"Due to a very strained liquidity situation in the country, a substantial amount of debt is going to have to be restructured," said Richard Segal, a credit analyst at Jefferies.

Kiev is due to start negotiations with creditors about its two dollar bonds. The first is a US$250m 8% November 2015 note, while the other is a US$300m 9.375% July 2016 bond. Kiev did not specify the debt that would be restructured.

CONCERN

State-run export-import bank Ukrexim has also been flagged as a concern. "A key near-term risk is upcoming maturity of the Ukrexim bank bond, currently trading at a price implying about a 50% probability of it not being paid," said Adam Slater, a senior economist at Oxford Economics.

The US$750m 8.375% note comes due on April 27. It was trading at a cash price of 80 to yield 131.347% on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Private sector entities are also struggling. Moody's has warned that MHP might not be able to refinance a bond due next month as the firm is relying on meeting the stringent requirements of an undrawn International Finance Corporation loan to meet the debt obligations.

Agro-industrial company MHP has a US$235m 10.25% bond due on April 29. The firm agreed a US$200m loan facility with the IFC last June that would be used to finance the redemption, though most of the funds have not yet been dispersed.

MHP received US$40m from the IFC in January and is expecting to get the rest in March and April.

"This is plan A and we do not have any other plan in place," said Anastasiya Sobotyuk, head of investor relations at MHP. "We understand that the IFC sticks to its obligations."

The firm has taken steps to shield the IFC loan from Ukraine's economic problems. This includes staggering drawing the funds and moving the funding offshore, Sobotyuk said.

The biggest challenge for MHP is that the IFC may decide not to complete the financing, according to Moody's.

"There still remains a high degree of uncertainty over the availability of this loan," said Moody's in a research note.

The bonds were trading at a cash price of 98 on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters prices.

"There were some investors who panicked," said Sobotyuk. "We understand that times are not easy." (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)