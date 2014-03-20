LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - Ukraine sovereign bonds are
rallying, with both the short and the long end of the curve up
by over 1pt amid speculation that an agreement with the
International Monetary Fund might be announced soon, say
analysts.
The sovereign's 2023 bonds are up 1.3pts to
a bid price of 84.9, their highest level in two weeks, while the
2022s have gained 1.5pts on the day to trade at
85.375, according to Tradeweb.
At the shorter end of the curve, the sovereign's 2014s
have jumped more than 1pt to 94.95 and the
September 2014 issued by state-owned gas
company Naftogaz are up 1pt to a cash price of 90.0.
" expectation (is) that the IMF will come with a pile
of cash," said Tim Ash, head of emerging markets research
ex-Africa at Standard Bank.
"There is plenty of good will on all sides and it is likely
that there will be an agreement in principle that will be taken
up by senior management and the Executive Board within the next
two to three weeks, or at the latest mid-April," said Richard
Segal, fixed-income analyst at Jefferies.
He added that while speculation about the exact size of a
potential IMF programme is premature, "we wouldn't at first
glance dispute figures in the ballpark of USD15bn, front loaded
and phased over three years."
Ash said he expects the IMF to complete its mission in
Ukraine and issue a statement on Friday.
European Commission Vice President Olli Rehn said earlier
this week that the first tranche of existing and new financial
assistance for Ukraine will be ready as soon an agreement with
the IMF is signed.
