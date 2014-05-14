BRIEF-JMP Group reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Ukraine has launched a US$1bn five-year US-government backed bond at 28bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.
Earlier, the sovereign set initial price thoughts at 35bp over Treasuries.
Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the deal, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* A.S.V. Llc sees ipo of 3.8 million shares of common stock to be priced between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - sec filing