LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - The next tranche of IMF funding might not be enough to fully relieve the debt strain on Ukraine, Vladyslav Rashkovan, acting deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine told IFR.

"I'm sure there will be a solution," said Rashkovan, speaking in London on the sidelines of a Ukraine investment event organised by Adam Smith Conferences. "But I do not know if [the next tranche] will be enough as I am not in the country."

The IMF is in Kiev this week for a fresh round of talks with the newly elected government to discuss the next round, Reuters reported.

"They have had a technical discussion," said Rashkovan, adding that this round of talks would be political.

The IMF is expected to release the next US$2.7bn tranche of its US$17bn bailout programme in January. Ukraine was hoping it would come this year.

Rashkovan would not respond to questions about whether Ukraine had sufficient funds to meet its debt obligations before the next IMF tranche.

In particular, Ukraine has to pay Russia for gas supplies. In early November, state-owned Russian energy company Gazprom said it had received a first payment of US$1.45bn from state-owned Naftogaz.

Ukraine has to pay US$3.1bn in two tranches by the end of the year to cover part of the debts for previous supplies from Gazprom.

Russia has said the debt stands at either around US$4.5bn or over US$5bn, depending on the pricing for gas Kiev received between April and June.

In addition, Ukraine has US$6.5bn of bonds due by the end of 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. That includes the US$3bn Ukraine owes Russia for a loan that matures in December 2015, but which could be accelerated if Ukraine's debt to GDP ratio is deemed to be more than 60%.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)