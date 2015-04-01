LONDON, April 1 Ukraine has yet to send
restructuring proposals to bondholders though it had planned to
start talks this week as part of a fast-track debt swap aimed at
saving the country $15.3 billion, creditors said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko had told investors last
week that Kiev expected to start discussions by Monday or
Tuesday, as soon as an ad hoc creditor committee had been
formed.
Kiev wants a deal in place by end-May, before the
International Monetary Fund carries out its June review as part
of a $40 billion bailout approved last month. The IMF has told
Kiev private creditors must contribute $15.3 billion.
Franklin Templeton, which holds over a third of Ukraine's
sovereign bonds, has put together an informal group of
bondholders to negotiate with Ukraine, a source said. It had
started the process two weeks ago.
The source declined to disclose who else was on the
committee but said the members had not received any proposals so
far.
"It's premature to say they can get a deal done by
(end)-May. They went out right from the beginning with a very
aggressive strategy," the person added referring to Ukraine's
warning that bondholders would face a cut in the bonds' face
value, lower coupons and longer bond maturities.
Two other bondholders who have not joined the Franklin
Templeton committee also had not heard from Ukraine.
Asked when restructuring terms would be communicated, a
finance ministry spokeswoman in Kiev declined comment.
Typically a debt restructuring beginning this week would not
be concluded by end-May. Uruguay's 2003 workout was probably the
fastest at around three months, said David Spegel, head of
emerging debt at BNP Paribas.
But he said that process had been fast because, with a
recovery rate of over 80 cents per dollar for creditors, the
swap had been very investor-friendly.
Another fund manager said that if a $3 billion bond held by
Russia is excluded from the process, it could mean an additional
$2.4 billion burden for other bondholders. Russia says it is a
bilateral, official creditor and should not be lumped with
private creditors. [ID:nL6N0WR4J6}
"The way it is looking now, Russia will be treated
separately from everyone else, so when you recalculate what the
IMF is demanding Ukraine get from bondholders ... you are
probably looking at bond prices well into the 20s (cents per
dollar)," the bondholder said, adding that would make it
difficult to push through the restructuring in 60 days.
