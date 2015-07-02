LONDON, July 2 Ukraine's dollar bonds rallied
across the curve on Thursday, with the 2017 issue rising by more
than two cents after Kiev and its creditors said they aimed to
reach a deal as soon as possible.
Negotiations with a creditor group led by Franklin Templeton
have dragged on for months, with the two sides at odds over the
need to write down the bonds' face value. But after three-way
talks with the International Monetary Fund, they said on Tuesday
progress had been made towards a deal.
Ukraine's $2.6 billion bond maturing 2017 jumped 2.3 cents
in price, the highest in over two weeks,
according to Tradeweb data. The 2023 issue rose 1.7 cents
. Bonds maturing in 2023 and in September 2015
firmed half a cent each .
"The positive market sentiment is related to the statement
yesterday showing a deal may happen sooner than expected. That
means you avoid the moratorium being imposed," said Exotix
strategist Jakob Christensen.
He was referring to Ukraine's threat to declare a moratorium
on debt payments if a deal was not agreed over the summer.
Ukraine is adamant that a writedown, or haircut, of up to 40
percent is required to meet conditions set by the IMF bailout.
The creditors say savings can be realised without forcing
haircuts.
The CEO of BTG Pactual, a fund which is on the creditor
committee, told Reuters on Tuesday he was "pretty confident" of
a deal and that Kiev and its advisor Lazard had made "highly
constructive" suggestions.
Christensen said the haircut was likely to remain a prickly
issue but saw the joint statement as positive nevertheless.
"It shows there is now a sense of urgency, it shows things
may move faster," he added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)