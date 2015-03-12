(Updates with IMF loan approval)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 11 Ukraine, seeking to plug a $15
billion-plus funding gap via debt restructuring, may find that a
multi-year payment moratorium does the trick, with investors
possibly having to swallow a smaller eventual writedown than
feared.
The country has received the nod from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $17.5 billion loan package, and the
fund assumes Kiev will get $15.4 billion from talks with
creditors.
Right now Ukrainian bonds, with the exception of a $3
billion chunk held by Russia and a $1 billion U.S.-guaranteed
issue, are trading at less than half their face value, a
reflection of what creditors fear they will have to swallow as a
writedown, or haircut, on their initial investments.
With total debt likely close to or over 100 percent of gross
domestic product, reserves that can buy just a month's imports,
a fragile ceasefire in the east of the country and a chunk of
territory (Crimea) annexed by Russia, some players reckon a
haircut of up to 70 percent is possible
But some are starting to speculate that pushing back debt
payments over the four-year life of the IMF loan may give the
country what it needs. It could do this either by extending
maturities or by stopping payments for a while with bondholders'
agreement, through a moratorium.
"You know Ukraine's debt is unsustainable but you don't know
how unsustainable," said Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro at
Oxford Economics. "What would make sense in this very tight
liquidity situation is a complete moratorium, calling a stop to
all payments for a period."
That would be an amended version of reprofiling, or pushing
back bond maturities, and would give Ukraine breathing space
while it figures out what resources it has. Pushing back debt
repayments for four years should provide Ukraine with a $15
billion cushion, the Institute of International Finance said
last month.
In such a situation, easing short-term debt payment pain can
improve solvency while a longer-term restructuring is then
agreed. In the most optimistic scenario, a significant haircut
may not be needed at the end of the grace period.
Ukraine has set itself a June deadline to conclude the
restructuring, an ambitious timetable because one creditor,
Franklin Templeton, holds around $6.5 billion of outstanding
Eurobonds, Exotix strategist Jakob Christensen notes.
Greece's restructuring after it was first floated in 2011
took four months, but Ukraine has the added complication of
Russia, which has already said it will not restructure its $3
billion.
But negotiating a reprofiling that could possibly include a
grace period and maturity extensions of up to 10 years, could be
concluded relatively quickly, Christensen said, advising clients
to hold on to Ukraine's 2015, 2017 and 2023 dollar bonds.
The bonds have rallied this week after ratings agency Fitch
told Bloomberg that Ukraine bondholders may escape a
full-fledged restructuring. (bloom.bg/1xcSQXz)
And if bondholders would benefit, so would Ukraine, many
argue, citing Kiev's standing with the global investor community
and its hopes to eventually return to bond markets. Deutsche
Bank economist Robert Burgess says Ukraine would need to bear in
mind that aggressive restructuring carried long-term costs.
IMF research has found sovereign spreads returned to
pre-crisis levels faster after reprofiling exercises, compared
to when the face value of bonds was cut, while the time taken to
regain market access was also shorter, Burgess noted.
"There is a potential cost and the question is whether the
cost is bigger than the benefit," he said. "It's a thin line."
