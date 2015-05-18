LONDON May 18 Ukraine should prepare for
default rather than repay "selfish and unconstructive" creditors
who oppose a debt writedown backed by the International Monetary
Fund, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said.
Writing in the Financial Times on Monday, Summers said the
case for cutting Ukraine's debt burden was compelling, and
failure to do so would confirm the view that "private financial
interests disproportionately influence public policy".
Kiev, which is nearly bankrupt and fighting separatist
rebels in eastern Ukraine, wants to restructure about $23
billion in bonds, as the contribution of private creditors to a
$40 billion bailout. The IMF is providing $17.5 billion and is
making loan disbursements conditional on a restructuring deal.
But a creditor committee, comprising Franklin Templeton and
four other anonymous funds, refuses to accept a writedown in the
bonds' face value.
Summers, who also served as the World Bank's chief
economist, criticised the bondholders, noting that Franklin
Templeton was supported by a number of fund managers "who are
sufficiently embarrassed by their selfish and unconstructive
position that they avoid public identification".
If there was a large enough group of "free riders", he said,
other creditors such as Russia could also refuse writedowns.
"The IMF and national authorities should call out the
recalcitrant creditors on their irresponsible behaviour,"
Summers wrote.
"If necessary, Ukraine should be prepared to go into default
and not meet its obligations, while at the same time the
international community should make clear that it will continue
to provide support to Kiev."
Summers noted Ukraine's Western-oriented government was
implementing long-delayed reforms, and said it was unacceptable
that taxpayers' money should be used to repay bondholders.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko told Germany's
Handelsbatt newspaper that bondholders should share in the
burden imposed on German taxpayers.
"The moral, geopolitical, and economic case for the
provision of strong support is compelling," Summers said.
"Why not set a precedent that if you lend money at a high
spread to a country that is then invaded, you should not expect
the world's taxpayers to ensure that you are paid back in full?"
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)