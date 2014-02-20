(Updates after meeting)
LONDON Feb 20 Britain's Foreign Office summoned
Ukraine's ambassador to the UK on Thursday to discuss what it
described as "shocking violence" in Kiev in which more than 50
people have been killed.
Fresh fighting broke out in central Kiev on Thursday,
shattering a truce declared by Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, as the Russian-backed leader met European ministers
demanding he compromise with pro-EU opponents.
"(Minister for Europe David Lidington) expressed extreme
concern over the reports of further violence and deaths, and
made clear that action against peaceful protesters on
Independence Square is unacceptable," the Foreign Office said in
a statement after the meeting.
Commenting on reports that witnesses had seen snipers firing
live ammunition during the clashes, Lidington told the BBC he
had raised that with the ambassador, who had not been able to
give a "definitive view".
"There should be a full and independent thorough
investigation of those killings," Lidington said. "The people
responsible for those shootings need to be held to account,
wherever they come from."
Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague is travelling to
Brussels to meet with other EU foreign ministers on Thursday to
discuss possible targeted sanctions against those deemed
responsible for the bloodshed.
