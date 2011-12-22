* Govt had held up budget hoping for gas price discount

* Ukraine subsidises gas price for households

* Hopes to refinance all debt due in 2012

* Moody's has changed Ukraine outlook to negative (Adds details, background)

KIEV, Dec 22 Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved the 2012 budget based on a relatively high price of imported Russian gas after the government failed to secure a discount from Moscow that would have improved state finances.

The government had delayed the submission of budget to the legislature hoping to strike a new deal with Russian gas giant Gazprom but Moscow has said none would be made this year.

Ukraine depends heavily on Russian gas supplies and the 2012 budget is based on the average gas price of $416 per thousand cubic metres (tcm).

The price is currently around $400 per thousand cubic metres. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said this week he considered $250 per tcm the highest acceptable price.

The government subsidises gas supplies for households and heating companies and high gas prices increase budget deficit. Gas price is also a significant cost factor for Ukrainian manufacturers.

However, the former Soviet republic aims to cut overall fiscal deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 from 3.5 percent forecast for this year by increasing revenues ahead of spending.

The budget assumes 3.9 percent GDP growth next year, down from 4.7 percent seen this year.

Government borrowing is set to increase to 98.5 billion hryvnias ($12 billion) from 88.1 billion hryvnias this year, and will be at roughly the same level as scheduled debt repayments.

Rating agency Moody's cut its outlook on Ukraine to negative from stable this month, citing increased fiscal, liquidity and political risks. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets and Olzhas Auyezov)