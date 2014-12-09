LONDON Dec 9 Ukraine's new government is looking to reduce the national budget by 25 percent, a representative of the country's president said on Tuesday.

"The aspiration of the government is to reduce the budget by 25 percent," Dmytro Shymkiv, the president's deputy chief of staff said at a Ukraine Investment conference. "Even minus ten (percent) would be fantastic," he added. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin)