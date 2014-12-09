Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
LONDON Dec 9 Ukraine's new government is looking to reduce the national budget by 25 percent, a representative of the country's president said on Tuesday.
"The aspiration of the government is to reduce the budget by 25 percent," Dmytro Shymkiv, the president's deputy chief of staff said at a Ukraine Investment conference. "Even minus ten (percent) would be fantastic," he added. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin)
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)