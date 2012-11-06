GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
KIEV Nov 6 Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to give the central bank legal powers to force exporters to convert at least part of their foreign currency earnings into hryvnias.
Such measures have been used by other emerging market central banks to defend their currencies in crisis situations since 2005.
The central bank has used market interventions to keep the hryvnia trading at around 8 per dollar.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.