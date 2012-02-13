KIEV Feb 13 Ukraine's central bank cut its overnight interest rates by a quarter point on Monday, the second rate cut this year as the economy faces slowing growth.

The bank cut the rate on unsecured loans to 10.75 percent from 11.00 percent and reduced the rate on loans backed by government bonds to 8.75 percent from 9.00 percent. The change will take effect from Tuesday.

The bank cut the rates by the same amount on Jan. 23. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)