(Adds background)

KIEV Feb 13 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday it was reducing its key interest rates, its second rate cut this year as the ex-Soviet Republic faces weaker growth due to slowing global demand for steel, its main export.

The bank said it was cutting the rate on unsecured loans to 10.75 percent from 11.00 percent and reducing the rate on loans backed by government bonds to 8.75 percent from 9.00 percent, with both changes effective from Tuesday.

The bank cut both rates by the same margin on Jan. 23, after leaving monetary policy unchanged since October 2010.

The government forecasts economic growth will ease to 3.9 percent this year from 5.2 percent in 2011 as European demand for its exports falls.

Highlighting the slowdown, industrial output fell by 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, latest data showed.

The central bank kept monetary policy tight last year as it focused on bringing down inflation and maintaining a stable hryvnia.

Inflation has fallen steadily, to 3.7 percent year-on-year in January from 9.1 percent at the end of 2010.

The hryvnia, which is loosely pegged at around 8.00 to the dollar, has traded between 7.9 and 8.04 for the past year, thanks to regular central bank intervention. The rate cut was announced after Monday's market close. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)