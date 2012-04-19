LONDON, April 19 Ukraine's central bank plans to
further reduce the level of reserves banks are required to keep
frozen, possibly cutting this to zero by end-2012 in an attempt
to boost lending, Olena Scherbakova, a member of the bank's
board said on Thursday.
The central bank last month cut the proportion of funds
banks are required to keep frozen in special central bank
accounts to 60 percent from the previous 70 percent while also
cutting interest rates for the first time since 2010.
"Reserve requirement is now 60 percent and we would like to
gradually reduce this and eventually bring this to zero. We'd
like to do this by the end of this year though it will depend on
the situation," Olena Scherbakova told reporters on the
sidelines of the annual Adam Smith conference.
Ukrainian banks can use the part of reserves that is not
frozen for daily operations as long as they maintain a certain
balance every morning.
Cutting the percentage that is frozen means banks will have
more liquidity, adding to efforts to boost economic growth in
the former Soviet republic as President Viktor Yanukovich's
party prepares for October parliamentary elections.
The government expects growth to slow to 3.0 percent this
year from 5.2 percent in 2011 while central bank estimates show
growth eased to 2 percent in January-February 2012 from 6.5
percent in the same period of 2011.
Inflation slowed to 3.0 percent in year-on-year terms in
February from 7.2 percent in the same month of 2011.
"Our main aim last year was to bring down inflation and I
think ... we managed to achieve that. Inflation still is high
but the National Bank now considers economic growth its main
aim," she said.
"The focus is to make sure the banking system becomes a
creditor, a donor to the real economy which it was before the
2008 crisis...So we started the policy of cutting reserves to
give more liquidity to banks," she added.
Asked if the central bank planned to cut rates further after
last month's move, she told reporters: "If it were up to me, I
would pause here but it's only my opinion. I'm not the central
bank governor and we are in the process of discussing it."
