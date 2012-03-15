BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 15 The cost of insuring Ukraine's debt against restructuring or default jumped on Thursday after Ukraine said it was in debt restructuring talks with the International Monetary Fund.
Ukraine is in talks to restructure $3 billion of IMF debt falling due this year and wants to delay repayment by 10 years, First Deputy Economy Minister Vadim Kopylov said on Thursday.
Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps rose to 780 basis points from 750 bps at Wednesday's close, according to Markit. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Mike Dolan)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.