KIEV Dec 27 The Ukrainian central bank said it would sell up to $80 million on Tuesday to defend the hryvnia from seasonal swings, adding that it had sufficient tools to smooth excessive fluctuations in the currency.

The hryvnia traded at an average of 26.63 to the dollar on Tuesday, according to central bank data, the weakest since mid-September. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy)