KIEV Dec 28 The Ukrainian central bank said it would sell up to $100 million on Wednesday to defend the hryvnia from seasonal swings, adding that fluctuations happened as businesses made scheduled year-end debt payments in foreign currency.

The hryvnia stood at an average rate of 26.78 to the dollar on Wednesday, according to central bank data. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and John Stonestreet)