Position: Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine
Incumbent: Serhiy Arbuzov
Date of Birth: March 24, 1976
Term: Appointed in December 2010. Tenure determined by the
president.
Key facts:
- Arbuzov comes from Donetsk, the home region and power base
of President Viktor Yanukovich.
- Arbuzov's mother Valentina Arbuzova, an experienced
banker, is the chief executive of a private bank owned by
Yanukovich's son, Oleksandr Yanukovich.
- Under Arbuzov, the central bank has continued the policy
of maintaining hryvnia exchange rate stability, burning
some of its reserves to support the currency when it came under
pressure.
- Arbuzov rarely speaks to the media but regularly posts
videos discussing latest economic indicators and central bank
policies on the bank's website
- As Yanukovich sought to boost the slowing economy by a $3
billion spending package this year ahead of parliamentary
elections, Arbuzov's central bank also softened its monetary
policy, cutting the key rate for the first time since mid-2010.