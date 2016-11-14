KIEV Nov 14 Ukraine's central bank said on
Monday that increased domestic political tensions are putting
pressure on the currency market, but that the impact would be
shortlived.
Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili launched a new
political party in Ukraine on Friday to fight corruption, just
days after resigning bitterly as a regional governor.
Saakashvili quit as governor of the coastal Odessa region
accusing his erstwhile patron, President Petro Poroshenko, of
blocking his reforms there.
"The exacerbation of political tensions in the last week led
to increased psychological pressure on the currency market," the
central bank said in a statement.
"But we expect that these factors will have a short impact,
and will not lead to the hryvnia's volatility to the extent that
is incompatible with achieving inflation targets."
