KIEV May 10 Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva said she was going on a leave of absence and her first deputy will take charge temporarily, in an interview with Interfax published on Wednesday.

Gontareva tendered her resignation a month ago with a view to leaving on Wednesday. But the president has not yet accepted her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.

A central bank spokeswoman said the bank would release a statement about Gontareva's future shortly.

