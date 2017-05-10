BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV May 10 Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva said she was going on a leave of absence and her first deputy will take charge temporarily, in an interview with Interfax published on Wednesday.
Gontareva tendered her resignation a month ago with a view to leaving on Wednesday. But the president has not yet accepted her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.
A central bank spokeswoman said the bank would release a statement about Gontareva's future shortly.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.