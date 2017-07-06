FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine keeps main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 pct
July 6, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in a day

Ukraine keeps main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 pct

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Thursday, saying it was a necessary step to keep its inflation targets for this year and next year on track.

"This is due to the need to level out the risks to achieve inflation targets in 2017-2018," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank also cut its growth forecast for 2017 to 1.6 percent from 1.9 percent, and said there was uncertainty over Ukraine implementing a programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Andrew Roche

