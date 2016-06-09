KIEV, June 9 Ukraine risks damaging its reputation and economic stability if it fails to keep up with a $17.5 billion bailout programme from the International Monetary Fund, the central bank said on Thursday.

The loans have helped Ukraine pull itself out of two years of economic recession caused by a separatist conflict in its industrial east. But a third tranche of cash from the Fund has been delayed since October due to political upheaval.

"A return to full cooperation with the IMF ... is a critically important precondition for Ukraine's macroeconomic and financial stability. Any delay in implementing the (IMF) programme creates significant reputational risks," the bank said in a report.

Months of political infighting held up IMF-backed legislative changes aimed at limiting the power of vested interests and modernising the economy. Ukraine's Western backers are waiting to see if the new government of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has the will and clout to push through the reforms.

Central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said Ukraine had emerged from the worst of an economic crisis that saw inflation hit over 60 percent last year and the national hryvnia currency slump 50 percent, but warned that the recovery was still fragile.

"The Ukrainian financial system remains vulnerable to external shocks and internal risks," she said at a briefing, where she presented the report.

An IMF mission visited in May for talks on a new memorandum, which is still being drafted, and the Fund is expected to decide on disbursing new aid in July.

The central bank said it does not expect much hryvnia volatility in the second half of 2016 provided Ukraine continues working with the IMF and there is no surge in violence in separatist eastern territory.

A sharp fall in inflation in recent months and relative hryvnia stability has allowed the bank to ease monetary policy. It has cut the main interest rate for two months in row and on Wednesday loosened a number of currency controls to improve the business and investment climate.

