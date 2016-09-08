KIEV, Sept 8 Ukraine's central bank said on
Thursday that a new aid tranche from the International Monetary
Fund would reduce volatility in the currency market and underpin
reforms that are key to putting Ukraine on a path of sustainable
economic growth.
The IMF announced on Wednesday that it would discuss
disbursing a new loan on Sept 14, part of a $17.5 billion
bailout for Ukraine's war-battered economy.
"...a positive decision of the Fund will eliminate the
psychological pressure on the foreign exchange market and
support the trend towards a decrease in the hryvnia exchange
rate volatility, the first signs of which were observed in the
last few days," the bank said on its website.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Toby Chopra)