KIEV, April 10 Ukraine's next choice of central
bank governor must be of high professional quality and
independence, the International Monetary Fund's country
representative said on Monday.
The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeria
Gontareva resigned earlier on Monday, depriving the country of a
tough reformer capable of taking on vested interests.
"The governor should be praised for the progress she has
made in strengthening the NBU as a professional and independent
institution, cleaning up the banking system, and carefully
managing monetary policy, succeeding in bringing down inflation
and rebuilding reserves," the IMF's Jerome Vacher said.
"It will be critical to select a new governor of high
professional quality and independence who can continue on the
good road on which Ms. Gontareva has placed the NBU," he said in
an emailed statement to Reuters.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)