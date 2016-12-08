BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
KIEV Dec 8 Ukraine's central bank kept its main rate unchanged at 14 percent on Thursday breaking a run of six consecutive cuts due to an uptick in inflation in October.
The bank said it was "highly likely" inflation would hit its year-end target of 12 percent, but warned of risks to macroeconomic stability including from delayed disbursement of IMF loans due to the slow progress of reforms. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon: