Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
LONDON Dec 9 Ukraine's central bank aims to bring inflation down in the coming months, the acting deputy governor said on Tuesday.
"The key aim of monetary policy is to prevent inflation from getting out of control", said Vladyslav Rashkovan, speaking at an Adam Smith conference on Ukrainian investment in London.
"For sure our aim is to put the trend down in the next months." (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin)
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)