KIEV May 10 Deputy Governor Yakiv Smoliy will
take charge of Ukraine's central bank from Thursday until a new
governor is found, and while current Governor Valeria Gontareva
takes compulsory leave of absence, the central bank said in a
statement.
Gontareva tendered her resignation a month ago with a view
to leaving on Wednesday. But the president has not yet accepted
her resignation or nominated a candidate to replace her.
"Valeria Gontareva is ceasing all official business at the
Central Bank and going on compulsory leave until (parliament)
... approves her resignation," a central bank statement said.
"...Yakov Smoliy will act as Chairman of the National Bank
of Ukraine until the appointment of a new chairman."
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams;
editing by John Stonestreet)