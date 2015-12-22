(Repeats without changes to text)

WARSAW Dec 22 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday that the 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) swap deal the bank signed with its Ukrainian counterpart would reduce turbulences on the financial markets.

"The swap deal's aim is to support actions taken by The National Bank of Ukraine aimed at stabilising Ukraine's financial system," the Polish central bank said in a statement.

"The swap deal ... should increase confidence in the Ukrainian economy and limit the risk of turbulences on the financial markers, that could have a negative effect on the whole region's economy, including Poland," Belka was quoted as saying in the statement. ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)