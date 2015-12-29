KIEV Dec 29 Ukraine's central bank governor said on Wednesday that inflation this year had hit 44 percent, up from 24.9 percent in 2014.

Valeriia Hontareva also said that foreign exchange reserves had remained roughly stable at $13.3 billion from $13.1 billion as of Dec. 1 and reiterated that the bank planned to gradually remove currency curbs.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)