PRAGUE Feb 26 Foreign ministers from Slovakia,
the Czech Republic and Hungary will travel to Ukraine on Friday
to meet representatives of a new government expected to be
appointed on Thursday, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.
"The ministers' visit is closely coordinated with European
Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security
Policy Catherine Ashton, and has her full support," the ministry
said.
The three ministers, to be joined by a representative of the
Polish foreign ministry, will meet acting President Oleksander
Turchinov and representatives of the local administration in the
eastern city of Doneck, it said.