* Kiev government sends draft project to local councils
* If approved, Olesska shale deal would be second for
Ukraine
* Project faces some opposition in western Ukraine
KIEV, June 13 Ukraine's government has concluded
negotiations with U.S. energy major Chevron on a second
shale gas project and is lining up another energy deal with an
ExxonMobil-led consortium, its energy minister said on Thursday.
Chevron has been in talks with Kiev for several months over
exploration in the 5,260sq km Olesska field in western Ukraine,
with the government keen for shale gas to ease Ukraine's
dependence on costly natural gas supplies from Russia.
Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky told journalists on
Thursday that a draft agreement with Chevron had been sent to
local authorities for approval, which is required under
Ukrainian law. "They will consider it some time between June 18
and 21," he said.
The former Soviet republic signed a $10 billion
production-sharing agreement with Royal Dutch Shell
this year for shale gas exploration in the Yuzivska field in the
east, but the Chevron plan has come up against more opposition.
Kiev estimates Olesska shale reserves at up to 1.5 trillion
cubic metres, but local politicians and environmental lobby
groups have voiced their concern.
Government officials and Chevron have met local groups to
try to allay fears of environmental damage from shale
exploration, which involves the injection of water and chemicals
into layers of rock to release trapped gas.
Hinting that the Chevron project might be in for a rough
ride with regional authorities, Natural Resources Minister Oleh
Proskuryakov said: "Nobody can give any guarantee (about the
outcome of the debate), but we are hoping for a constructive
dialogue.
"If there is a positive decision, an agreement could be
signed within a month," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a
business conference.
Energy Minister Stavytsky, meanwhile, is already looking
ahead to the next significant energy deal - an offshore one with
a consortium led by ExxonMobil on the Skifska field in the Black
Sea.
"I am convinced that we will achieve a positive result and
sign this deal in late July or early August," he said.