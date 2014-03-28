BERLIN, March 28 Chinese President Xi Jinping
said in a visit to Berlin on Friday his country has no private
agenda in the Ukraine crisis and hoped it would be resolved by
political and diplomatic means.
"China does not have any private interests in the Ukraine
question," Xi told a news conference with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel. "All parties involved should work for a political
and diplomatic solution to the conflict."
In an U.N. Security Council vote earlier this month on a
draft resolution to condemn a Moscow-backed referendum in
Crimea, paving the way for the annexation of the Ukrainian
peninsula to Russia, China's abstention isolated Russia.
"If I were Russia I would not be satisfied with the number
of votes in favour of Russia," said Merkel.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle
Martin)