KIEV Feb 20 Ukrainian protesters seized back
Kiev's Independence Square in fresh clashes with riot police on
Thursday that left several injured and possibly two
demonstrators dead.
The violence came after a truce declared late on Wednesday
by President Viktor Yanukovich, who was due to meet the foreign
ministers of France, Germany and Poland shortly in Kiev.
Ukrainian television showed two bodies lying on the ground
near the square covered by blankets following violence shortly
after 9 a.m. (0700 GMT), when protesters surged forward into an
area that had been taken by police in heavy fighting between
Tuesday and Wednesday.
The anti-government militants hurled fireworks and other
projectiles. Police fired stun grenades.
Later, television footage showed several injured protesters
being led away by helpers and several riot policemen being led
off in the square by opposition militants in combat fatigues.
Local media said parliament, a few hundred metres from the
square, had been evacuated. It was unclear how the violence
would affect Yanukovich's meeting with the European Union
delegation or the foreign ministers' plans to hold a news
conference near the square later on Thursday morning.