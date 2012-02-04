KIEV Feb 4 Twenty-one more deaths from a
sudden cold spell have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24
hours, pushing up to 122 the toll from icy temperatures gripping
the former Soviet republic, the Emergencies Ministry said on
Saturday.
Ukraine is experiencing the coldest winter in six years,
registering overnight temperatures down as low as minus 33
Celsius (minus 27 Fahrenheit).
The ministry said that of the 122 people who have died over
the past eight days, 78 were found dead on the streets, 32 in
their homes and 12 succumbed while receiving medical treatment.
Many of the victims are homeless people who live rough
through the year, according to the ministry. Hundreds of others
have been treated in hospital for frostbite and hypothermia.
Nearly 1,600 people are being given hospital treatment for
cold-related ailments, the ministry said.
In the capital, Kiev, which had night temperatures down to
minus 20 C, there was a heavy snowfall. Its metro stations have
become sanctuaries overnight for the homeless to find warmth.
More than 3,000 heated tents have been set up around the
country to provide makeshift accommodation and dispense food and
drinks to homeless people.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)