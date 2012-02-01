KIEV Thirteen more people have died of cold in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, pushing up to 43 the death toll from frigid temperatures gripping the former Soviet republic, the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine is shivering through its coldest winter in six years, with overnight temperatures sinking as low as minus 33 Celsius (minus 27 Fahrenheit).

The ministry said that of the 43 people who have died over the past five days, 28 were found dead on the streets, 7 in their homes and 8 died while receiving medical care.

Most of the victims were homeless people who live rough most of the year, according to the ministry. Hundreds of others have been treated in hospital for frostbite, hypothermia and other cold-related ailments.

Several hundred heated tents have been set up around the country to provide makeshift accommodation and dispense food and drinks to homeless people.

