KIEV Feb 3 Thirty-eight more deaths from a cold snap have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing to 101 the toll from freezing temperatures across the former Soviet republic, the Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

Ukraine is experiencing the coldest winter in six years, with overnight temperatures sinking as low as minus 33 Celsius (minus 27 Fahrenheit).

The ministry said that of the 101 people who have died over the past seven days, 64 were found dead on the streets, 26 in their homes and 11 died while receiving medical care.

Most of the victims were homeless people who live rough most of the year, according to the ministry. Hundreds of others have been treated in hospital for frostbite, hypothermia and other cold-related ailments.

About 3,000 heated tents have been set up around the country to provide makeshift accommodation and dispense food and drinks to homeless people.