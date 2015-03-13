(adds more detail, link to factbox)
LONDON, March 13 Ukrainian state-run companies'
dollar bond prices fell on Friday after the country's finance
minister told investors that the debt of entities that were
controlled or guaranteed by the government was also subject to
restructuring.
Ukraine's upcoming debt restructuring will involve a mix of
maturity extensions, coupon and principal reductions, Finance
Minister Natalia Yaresko said in a web conference, telling
creditors that company debt would also be included.
"The interesting thing is they confirmed the state-owned
companies (debt) will also be restructured," one investor said.
Ukraine's sovereign bonds are already trading in a 40-45
cents range as the country, in receipt of A $17.5 billion loan
from the International Monetary Fund, needs to restructure
external debt to plug a $15 billion funding hole.
The 2018 bond of Oschadbank fell 1.6 cents
to trade at 49 cents in the dollar while Fininpro bonds, issued
by the state infrastructure agency lost 1 cent,
Tradeweb data showed.
An Ukreximbank deal that matures in April 2015 lost 1.8 cent
but is still trading at 65 cents in the dollar,
well above the sovereign, Reuters data shows.
The companies will join a raft of Ukrainian private
companies which have defaulted on debt or asked creditors to
restructure
For a FACTBOX on Ukrainian companies' bonds:
The biggest loser of the day was the privately owned
Privatbank's September 2015 bond which lost more than 3 cents
as investors' bet it would join its peers in
seeking a restructuring.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker)