KIEV Nov 8 Ukraine has renewed a push for
agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development to fight corruption after President Viktor
Yanukovich's commitment to improving the business climate was
criticised, a bank official said on Friday.
The ex-Soviet republic, which hopes to sign agreements on
association and free trade with the European Union at the end of
the month, backed away this week from inking the Anti-Corruption
Initiative with the EBRD aimed at ending corruption
and extortionate business practices which deter investment.
The delay led to dismay among members of the foreign
investment community who heard Yanukovich tell a regional
economic forum on Wednesday his government intended to deliver a
"powerful and systematic attack on corruption in the country".
But an EBRD official said on Friday the bank had now learned
that an order had been issued to all government ministries to
agree quickly a text of a memorandum of understanding that could
be signed with the international lender by Nov. 20.
"We understood that they (the government) will intensify
efforts to agree the initiative. Events have marshalled thoughts
on this. We would welcome this renewed focus," the EBRD source
said. There was no immediate comment from the government.
The international lender invests about $1 billion a year in
Ukraine and the EBRD says the delay in signing the initiative -
officially because of "technical reasons" - is costing the
country hundreds of million of euros in lost EBRD investment.
Commentators say this is not money that Ukraine can afford
to pass up lightly, as it faces threats of retaliatory trade
action from its biggest partner Russia which has been angered at
Kiev's course towards a new trading relationship with the EU.
A text of the draft memorandum of understanding, seen by
Reuters, envisages an independent body being set up to examine
complaints from companies working in Ukraine about the way they
are treated by tax and customs officials and the courts.
Businesses, ranging from the large to the very small often
face extortionate demands for hefty bribes and the threat of
corporate raiding.
As Ukraine moves towards signing the landmark
agreements with the EU on Nov. 28, the EBRD is pushing it to
take more robust action to improve the work climate for
investors and businesses.
"If the investment climate is right then we have a potential
strong pipeline for investment in the country," the EBRD said.