* Top officials declared millions in cash, luxury cars,
watches
* Reform was condition of $17.5 bln IMF loan programme
* Activists say agency lacks funding, drive to verify
declarations
KIEV, Nov 21 The head of Ukraine's
anti-corruption agency compared its first failed attempt to
launch an online wealth declaration programme to a little bird
hitting a glass window.
The tool eventually got off the ground in October. But this
handed the NAZK a more formidable task -- to sift one-by-one
through more than 100,000 forms submitted by politicians or
senior civil servants and to find evidence of ill-gotten gains
or tax evasion.
Pro-reform activists and lawmakers doubt the "little bird"
has the resources or commitment for the job at a time when
Ukrainian authorities are trying convince Western donors they
are paying more than just lip service to reform promises.
The International Monetary Fund, which supports Kiev with a
$17.5 billion bailout that is partly contingent on Ukraine
tackling entrenched graft, wants to see corrupt high-level
officials held to account.
But Ukrainian authorities have a patchy record on that
score, and the wealth-declaration reform has been criticised by
some lawmakers who want it either watered down or delayed,
raising fears that it could prove toothless.
"It will be simply impossible to check the declarations by
hand. Too few people work there. I will be very surprised if
NAZK itself is able to do anything," said Vitaliy Shabunin, head
of the non-governmental Anti-Corruption Action Center.
The agency employs 36 people, who, lacking a unified
database, must manually cross-reference each declaration with
separate property and tax registries - a Herculean task
considering many forms run to dozens of pages, listing millions
of dollars in cash, fleets of luxury cars and tracts of
land.
NAZK chief Nataliya Korchak was quick to play down
expectations about fast breakthroughs in investigating the
officials' wealth.
"We don't live in America, where from films we see that you
can press a button and all the information is there from all
databases. That's still in the future," she said.
The agency had not been provided with enough money this year
to build a system capable of automatically accessing all
registries, she said, but work would start on improving the
software next year if a budget increase is approved.
Ukraine's 2017 draft budget allocates 578 million hryvnias
($22.4 million) to NAZK. If approved, this would amount to a 40
percent increase in funding for the agency next year, according
to Reuters calculations.
However, others point to the botched first launch of the
online declarations database in August as a sign of the
incompetence of the agency's management.
The disbursement of a long-delayed $1.3 billion loan from
the International Monetary Fund depended on a successful launch.
But when the mid-August deadline arrived, the system lacked the
required security certification, which some saw as a deliberate
attempt to sabotage the system.
"We have a lot of questions to the leadership of NAZK," the
head of Transparency International Ukraine, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn,
said.
"They have a passive attitude. They have an ability to find
40 explanations why it will fail instead of one mechanism to
achieve results," he told Reuters.
The justice ministry, which must approve NAZK's plan for
invesigating the wealth declarations, sent back its initial
proposal as unrealistic.
Activists Shabunin and Yurchyshyn say the system could still
work provided civil society groups and journalists supplement
NAZK's work by drawing the attention of anti-corruption
investigators to the most heinous examples of graft or
dishonesty on the database.
The fact that the success of a keystone anti-corruption
drive could hinge on the work of non-governmental groups rather
than state bodies could fan domestic and foreign concerns over
the authorities' will to move on from the corrupt practices that
nearly bankrupted the country.
A FEW VICTIMS
General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko has said officials who
have declared cash assets of more than $100,000 will be
investigated and could face up to 15 years in prison if found
guilty of wrongdoing.
Meanwhile anti-graft investigators said on Friday they had
opened criminal cases linked to two unnamed lawmakers and one
member of the judiciary based on their declarations.
But some doubt if these sorts of investigations will result
in many successful prosecutions.
"It's a huge question whether there will be proper court
decisions. Up until now the tactics of the Ukrainian courts has
been to hold only every fifth corrupted official accountable.
The more senior the official, the less likely he will receive a
real sentence," Yurchyshyn said.
Several lawmakers questioned by Reuters also said the
repercussions of the declarations system would be negligible.
"Nothing major is going to happen. At the most they'll
choose a few victims and that will be the end of it. Only stormy
protests by society could force NAZK and the prosecutor's office
to carry out their responsibilities in full," independent
lawmaker Serhiy Taruta told Reuters.
Another threat is posed by the constitutional court, which
is due to consider a request submitted by 48 lawmakers that the
e-declarations system be ruled unconstitutional.
The MPs - most of whom belong to Opposition Bloc, a party
made up of politicians once loyal to pro-Russian ex-president
Viktor Yanukovich - say the system should not be public
information or cross-checked against registries, among other
objections.
The failure of the system would bolster the arguments of
critics, such as outgoing Odessa Governor Mikhail Sakashvili,
who says Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his circle are
interested in preserving the old status quo.
Poroshenko, who is the country's sixth wealthiest
businessman according to Forbes Ukraine and whose office has
dimissed Sakashvili's allegations, has publicly backed the
declarations reform.
"It's not the rich we need to fight, but the criminals who
take flats, cars, country homes, villas and planes at the same
time as being public servants," he said last week.
"And then explain, you little doves, where you got the money
from. The people and society need to know."
