Firefighters works on the top of a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/Files

AMSTERDAM The government of Ukraine has accepted jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court over war crimes committed on its territory beginning in February 2014, the court said on Tuesday.

Ukraine had earlier accepted the court's jurisdiction for a limited period of time from November 2013 - February 2014, the period in which pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych fell from power.

Tuesday's move would give the Hague, Netherlands-based court jurisdiction over the period beginning in March 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

