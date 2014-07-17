BRIEF-US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
MOSCOW, July 17 A Malaysian airplane failed to enter Russian airspace when expected on Thursday and was found burning on the ground in eastern Ukraine, an aviation source told Reuters.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission
* Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: