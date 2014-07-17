(Adds dateline to Kiev, adds detail)
KIEV, July 17 A Malaysian passenger airliner
with 295 people on board crashed in Ukraine near the Russian
border on Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited an aviation
industry source as saying.
The Boeing plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur, it said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the
report.
The Interfax report said the plane came down 50 km (20
miles) short of entering Russian airspace. It "began to drop,
afterwards it was found burning on the ground on Ukrainian
territory," the unnamed source said.
The plane appeared to have come down in a region of military
action where Ukrainian government forces are battling
pro-Russian separatists.
A separate unnamed source in the Ukrainian security
apparatus, quoted by Interfax, said the plane disappeared from
radar at a height of 10,000 metres after which it came down near
the town of Shakhtyorsk.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)