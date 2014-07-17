BRIEF-US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
KIEV, July 17 Ukrainian Prime Minister Areseny Yatseniuk ordered an investigation into the "airplane catastrophe" in eastern Ukraine, his spokeswoman Olga Lappo said on Thursday.
A Ukrainian interior ministry official earlier said 295 people onboard the Malaysian passenger airliner died when it came down. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove)
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission
* Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: