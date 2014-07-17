BRIEF-US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
MOSCOW, July 17 Separatist leader Aleksander Borodai blamed the downing of a Malaysian passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine on the country's government forces.
"Apparently, it's a passenger airliner indeed, truly shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force," Borodai told Russia's state-run Rossiya 24 TV broadcaster.
Kiev denied the involvement of Ukraine's armed forces. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Ludmila Danilova, editing by Thomas Grove)
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission
* Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock - sec filing