BRIEF-US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
MOSCOW, July 17 Nearly 300 were killed when a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine, an adviser to the country's interior minister said on Thursday.
"280 passengers and 15 crew died," Anton Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook site.
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission
* Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: