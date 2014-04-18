(Changes attribution, adds details)
TOKYO, April 18 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe spoke by telephone to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on
topics including the situation in Ukraine and trade
negotiations, an Obama administration official said.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday talks between
Russia and Western powers aimed at ending tensions in Ukraine
have potential but that Washington and its allies are prepared
to impose more sanctions on Moscow if the situation fails to
improve.
The U.S. official said the phone conversation touched on
Obama's April 23-25 visit to Japan, talks on the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) multilateral trade deal, and
Ukraine.
Tokyo and Washington are trying to narrow gaps hampering a
bilateral trade deal seen as vital to the broader regional TPP
ahead of Obama's summit with Abe.
