KIEV Jan 6 At least 12 Ukrainian serviceman
were killed and more than 20 injured when some military trucks
collided with their bus in eastern Ukraine, police said on
Tuesday.
The accident took place late on Monday near an area of
conflict with pro-Russian separatists who are fighting Ukrainian
government forces, they said. The military casualties belonged
to National Guard units.
"During a rotation of volunteers and servicemen in the area
of anti-terrorist operations on January 5, military trucks and a
bus collided in bad weather conditions," a police statement
said. No other details of the accident were immediately
available.
More than 4,700 people have been killed in the conflict,
which has provoked the worst crisis in relations between Russia
and the West since the Cold War.
In a separate incident, Volodymyr Ruban, an activist who
monitors the release of military prisoners, wrote on Facebook
that seven Ukrainian servicemen were captured by separatists in
Donetsk when navigation equipment led them to travel down a road
controlled by rebels.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
Tom Heneghan)