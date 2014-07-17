BRIEF-Biopharmx board authorizes increase in number of board members from three to four
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's state-controlled Aeroflot will no longer fly over Ukraine, an official at the airline said, following the crash of a Malaysian passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine.
Itar-Tass news agency quoted Russia's Emergencies Ministry as saying there were no Russians on board the plane.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission